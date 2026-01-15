MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 416 and last traded at GBX 410, with a volume of 58372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.20. The company has a market cap of £71.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get MIGO Opportunities Trust alerts:

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MIGO Opportunities Trust had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 83.33%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

MIGO invests in discount opportunities in the closed-ended sector where the managers believe there is a catalyst to extract the value. The trust is able to invest in any geography or asset class providing it is held in an investment trust structure.

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.