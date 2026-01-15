Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:USNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:USNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 2 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

USNG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.14. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

The Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (USNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US-listed companies involved in the upstream, midstream, and downstream categories of the natural gas industry. USNG was launched on May 20, 2025 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

