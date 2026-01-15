Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Short Interest Up 89.0% in December

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,453 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 2,356 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 111,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Palladyne AI Stock Performance
Shares of PDYNW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 59,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Palladyne AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.69.
About Palladyne AI
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palladyne AI
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.