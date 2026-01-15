Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Short Interest Up 89.0% in December

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,453 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 2,356 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 111,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Shares of PDYNW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 59,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Palladyne AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company’s software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

