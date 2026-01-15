Short Interest in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Increases By 90.4%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,006 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the December 15th total of 12,082 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $28,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

BMN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $26.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The trust was established to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal securities and seeks to deliver federally tax-exempt income. As a target-term fund, BMN has a predetermined termination date of January 23, 2037, at which time the trust’s assets will be liquidated and net proceeds distributed to shareholders.

The fund's investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S.

Featured Stories

