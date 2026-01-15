Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.47 and last traded at GBX 0.46, with a volume of 281028000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1 price target on shares of Kodal Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1.

Kodal Minerals Trading Up 12.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.32.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.

The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.

