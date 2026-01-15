Short Interest in Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR) Expands By 93.4%

Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,784 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the December 15th total of 11,261 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SBAR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 61,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,348. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Company Profile

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

