Sen. John Boozman Buys Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on December 11th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) on 12/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 12/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tradr 2X Long SPY Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYM) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 12/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/17/2025.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,352,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,269,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 362,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. KGI Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

