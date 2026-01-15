Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Accenture stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,773. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,440. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,151 shares of company stock worth $8,841,525. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 149.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.