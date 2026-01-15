Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fair Isaac stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

FICO traded down $40.44 on Thursday, hitting $1,575.86. 70,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,735.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,618.77. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 32.75%.The business had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,347 shares of company stock worth $7,691,229 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,084.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,369,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 9,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

