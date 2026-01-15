Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on December 17th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) on 12/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 12/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tradr 2X Long SPY Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYM) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 12/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/17/2025.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 3.5%

Boston Scientific stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. 18,217,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,450. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

