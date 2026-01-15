Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 260 to GBX 220 in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

LIO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIO

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Liontrust Asset Management stock traded up GBX 10.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 263.50. 421,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,335. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.88 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 471.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £164.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liontrust Asset Management will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 774 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £1,865.34. Also, insider Luke Savage purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 per share, for a total transaction of £14,050. Insiders acquired a total of 6,548 shares of company stock worth $1,778,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.