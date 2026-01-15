AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABDP. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AB Dynamics from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,060 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,302.50.

LON:ABDP traded down GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,330. 122,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,184.86 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,930. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,290.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,378.10.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 81.30 EPS for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Dynamics will post 68.8259109 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

