Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given New GBX 6,200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,350 target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Diploma to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 to GBX 6,000 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,634.29.

LON DPLM traded up GBX 110 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,665. 368,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,311. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 3,532 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,405.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,348.96. The company has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 EPS for the quarter. Diploma had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diploma will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,645 per share, with a total value of £19,870.40. Also, insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,615 per share, for a total transaction of £28,075. Insiders have bought 2,012 shares of company stock worth $9,993,580 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

