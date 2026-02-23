OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $47.7730, with a volume of 50839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 779,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 93,462 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

