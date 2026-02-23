Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.1610, with a volume of 1029852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Via Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Via Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -23.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Via Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Via Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

