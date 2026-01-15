Citigroup Lowers Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.50.

Shares of GAMA stock traded up GBX 5 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 893. 338,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 921.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.97. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 867.57 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,448. The stock has a market cap of £823.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £25,042.50. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

