Citigroup Lowers Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.50.
In other Gamma Communications news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £25,042.50. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
