iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.36 and last traded at $100.8520, with a volume of 632027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,838,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,218,000 after buying an additional 540,270 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,756,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,312,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,807,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,323,000 after buying an additional 1,083,044 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

