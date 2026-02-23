iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.65 and last traded at $108.5950, with a volume of 492244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.54.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares National Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 807.1% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

