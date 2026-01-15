Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,419 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,613 to GBX 1,615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,801 to GBX 1,790 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Persimmon in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,446 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,520 to GBX 1,800 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,509.38.

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon stock traded up GBX 55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,406.50. 1,473,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,042. The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,030.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,313.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,210.78.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

