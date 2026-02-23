Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Position Raised by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

