Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 143.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UNH opened at $290.11 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

