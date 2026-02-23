Payden & Rygel Acquires 46,300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $172.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Key TJX Companies News

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

