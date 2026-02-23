Private Advisory Group LLC Has $14.45 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

