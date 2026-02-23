Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAUHY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

SAUHY stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company’s core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

