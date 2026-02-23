O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $51,752.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,219.21. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $458,008.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,927.23. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Revenue $208.9M (+27.1% YoY) and EPS $0.29 topped consensus; management reported record quarterly revenue, improved gross margin and positive GAAP net income for the quarter. Globe Newswire: Q4 Results

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Freedom Capital upgraded iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $150.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.06. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $208.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

