Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of WCN opened at C$223.74 on Monday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$211.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$284.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$233.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm’s Canadian segment.

