Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises 0.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,341 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Halliburton by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 52,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $88,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,849.31. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,943.60. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,002 shares of company stock worth $11,445,938. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.