O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,292 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,688,000 after buying an additional 1,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,859,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,469,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,598,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

