Canton Network Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CC)

Canton Network (CC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Canton Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Canton Network has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $9.78 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Canton Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Canton Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,244.89 or 1.00094273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.53 or 0.99619522 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Canton Network Token Profile

Canton Network’s genesis date was June 24th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 37,817,219,470 tokens. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork. The official message board for Canton Network is lists.sync.global. The official website for Canton Network is sync.global.

Canton Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton has a current supply of 37,815,305,438.7460703. The last known price of Canton is 0.16217139 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,886,753.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Canton Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Canton Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Canton Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Canton Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.