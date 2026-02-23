TARS AI (TAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $723.77 Thousand

TARS AI (TAI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, TARS AI has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. TARS AI has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $723.77 thousand worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TARS AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TARS AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,244.89 or 1.00094273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.53 or 0.99619522 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI Token Profile

TARS AI’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.01286159 USD and is down -7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $692,594.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TARS AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TARS AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TARS AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.