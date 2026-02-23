Animecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.61 Million (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Animecoin token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Animecoin has a market capitalization of $26.61 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Animecoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Animecoin Token Profile

Animecoin’s genesis date was March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin. Animecoin’s official website is www.anime.xyz.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.00474634 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $7,814,389.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

