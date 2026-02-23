O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $244.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $251.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

