O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target sharply to $290 (from $170) and kept a Buy rating, highlighting the large 2026 WFE market opportunity that benefits Lam. Is Lam Research (LRCX) One of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next 20 Years?
- Positive Sentiment: BofA’s Vivek Arya named Lam his top semiconductor-equipment pick, citing a projected ~$135B industry spending surge in 2026 as AI demand forces multi-year factory investment — a direct tailwind for Lam’s tools. Lam Research Named Top Semiconductor Pick As AI-Driven Manufacturing Supercycle Shifts Into High Gear
- Positive Sentiment: Lam’s Boise expansion strengthens its operational ties with Micron and positions the company to capture increased demand for AI memory production equipment. This local expansion is being read as evidence of customers ramping capacity. Lam Research Boise Expansion Deepens Micron Ties In AI Memory Cycle
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups argue Lam has durable growth attributes that could drive strong multi-year returns, reinforcing investor conviction around the AI/memory-driven cycle. 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Lam Research (LRCX) 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Lam Research (LRCX) Is Lam Research (LRCX) One of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next 20 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: A report about Japan’s Toto (a supplier to chip-equipment makers) and activist interest may signal broader supply?chain positioning for chip-equipment suppliers, but it’s peripheral to Lam’s core demand drivers. This Toilet Stock Is Surging as an AI Bet. An Activist Sees More Gains.
- Neutral Sentiment: Two short-interest data entries in the feed show zero or inconsistent values (0 shares / NaN), which appears to be a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful change in betting against the stock. Monitor reliable short-interest releases for any real pressure.
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing the evolving Lam narrative compile the above themes (upgraded targets, expansion, AI cycle) — useful context but largely reiterative rather than new catalysts. How The Narrative Around Lam Research (LRCX) Is Evolving With New Forecasts And Expansion Moves
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on LRCX
Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research
In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Stock Performance
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $244.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $251.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lam Research
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.