O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,310,000 after acquiring an additional 756,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after acquiring an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $951,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,125.95. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,350 shares of company stock worth $6,209,106. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 7.5%

TTM Technologies stock opened at $107.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.