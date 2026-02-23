O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $858,000 in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Talen Energy by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Talen Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Talen Energy by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 target price on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.92.

Shares of TLN opened at $382.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.44. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $451.28.

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

