Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.61 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $370.70 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.42 and a 200-day moving average of $420.71.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.6% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,633,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 304.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.74.

Berkshire Hathaway interest is being highlighted as a vote of confidence in Domino's long-term prospects; institutional attention can support the share price.

Coverage notes some Wall Street analysts remain bullish on DPZ, which can underpin demand if guidance and results meet expectations.

Income-focused pieces point to Domino's modest dividend (about a 1.81% yield) as an anchor for income investors, and strategies to generate monthly cash from the stock are being promoted.

Domino's reports Q4 earnings before the open on Feb. 23 — a near-term catalyst that could drive volatility either way depending on sales, margin trends and guidance.

DPZ was mentioned in a short list of stocks to watch, which raises attention but doesn't by itself change fundamentals.

Short-interest data in recent reports shows anomalous "0 shares" and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting/data issue rather than clear evidence of new short pressure.

Seeking Alpha published a downgrade, saying Domino's "lacks a clear catalyst through 2026," which can weigh on sentiment and selling interest ahead of earnings.

BTIG trimmed its price target from $530 to $500 (still a "buy"), a less bullish valuation signal that can reduce upside expectations and pressure the stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

