Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,697 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Honeywell International News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell was named the refining licensor for the first refinery in Georgia — a commercial win that can drive engineering, licensing and long?term services revenue in energy/ refining markets. U.S. company Honeywell becomes refining licensor for first refinery in Georgia
- Positive Sentiment: Argus published a note saying Honeywell’s stock is expected to rise, which can lift sentiment among retail and institutional investors. Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage in industry roundups highlights Honeywell as a Dow leader and a solid dividend stalwart, reinforcing its defensive/industrial appeal to income investors. Caterpillar, Honeywell, and Chevron Lead the Dow Jones in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged Honeywell alongside peers in its analyst blog — noting earnings beats and segment-level dynamics; useful for context but not an immediate catalyst on its own. The Zacks Analyst Blog UnitedHealth, Honeywell , Shopify and Optex Systems
- Neutral Sentiment: Two short?interest notices in the feed are inconsistent/blank (reported as 0 shares/NaN), so they convey no actionable short squeeze or build — effectively neutral until clarified by exchanges.
- Negative Sentiment: Director D. Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares (~7% reduction of his holding) at about $240 each. Insider sales can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the remaining holding and size relative to total shares are modest. SEC Filing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International
Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3%
HON stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.92. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Honeywell International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International
In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.