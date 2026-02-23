Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,697 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

HON stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.92. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

