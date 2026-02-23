UCB (UCBJY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $4.9258 billion for the quarter.

UCB Trading Down 2.3%

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $163.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12. UCB has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $168.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UCBJY. Zacks Research lowered UCB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

UCB Company Profile

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in Belgium in 1928, specializing in the discovery and development of therapies for severe diseases in the fields of neurology and immunology. Headquartered in Brussels, UCB leverages nearly a century of scientific expertise to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on chronic conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes key branded medicines such as CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) for inflammatory disorders, VIMPAT (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy, and NEUPRO (rotigotine transdermal system) for Parkinson’s disease and restless legs syndrome.

