Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $562.90 Thousand

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Torch of Liberty token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Torch of Liberty has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Torch of Liberty has a market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $562.90 thousand worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Torch of Liberty Profile

Torch of Liberty’s launch date was June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc. The official website for Torch of Liberty is torchofliberty.global.

Torch of Liberty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.01891675 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $604,808.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

