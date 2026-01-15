Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Shares Down 20.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) dropped 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 2,866,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,880,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Scandium Canada News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Scandium Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scandium Canada issued a statement saying there is no undisclosed corporate development behind the recent surge in share trading, which reduces the likelihood of insider-driven moves and provides short-term transparency for the market. Scandium Canada Says No Undisclosed News Behind Share Trading Surge

Scandium Canada issued a statement saying there is no undisclosed corporate development behind the recent surge in share trading, which reduces the likelihood of insider-driven moves and provides short-term transparency for the market. Neutral Sentiment: The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) placed a trading halt on SCD amid the abnormal volume and price action; halts are procedural and aim to give the market time to absorb information, but they also temporarily halt liquidity. Monitor for any follow-up filings or lifting of the halt. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – SCD

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) placed a trading halt on SCD amid the abnormal volume and price action; halts are procedural and aim to give the market time to absorb information, but they also temporarily halt liquidity. Monitor for any follow-up filings or lifting of the halt. Negative Sentiment: A Globe and Mail piece highlights that companies in the scandium/rare-earth space face high project and execution risks, underscoring sector-level headwinds (development timelines, capital intensity, and commodity demand uncertainty) that can pressure speculative small-cap miners like SCD. Several Canadian stocks have projects involving this rare earth metal. Here’s why risks are high

Scandium Canada Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.67 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 4.33.

About Scandium Canada

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

