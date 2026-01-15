Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.3180. 538,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,129,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 5.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 211,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 587.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 202,113 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 90,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE:BBBY) was a leading home goods retailer offering a broad assortment of domestics merchandise, including bed linens, bath accessories, kitchenware, home décor and small appliances. Through its flagship Bed Bath & Beyond stores and affiliated banners, the company provided both in-store and online shopping experiences, catering to a wide range of household needs from everyday essentials to specialized nursery and wellness products.

The company was founded in 1971 by Leonard Feinstein and Warren Eisenberg and was headquartered in Union, New Jersey.

