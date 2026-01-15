Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cboe Global Markets stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $268.75. 74,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.69 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

