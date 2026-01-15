Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Shares of AMZN traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.88. 12,722,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,756,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWS launches a European "sovereign cloud" — Amazon announced a physically and logically separate EU cloud region (starting in Brandenburg) to address data?sovereignty concerns and expand into Belgium, Netherlands and Portugal. This reduces regulatory friction for large European customers and supports long?term AWS growth.

Analyst upgrades and ad/AWS optimism — TD Cowen and other firms have raised price targets (TD Cowen to $315) and highlight ad revenue upside plus ~20% AWS growth tied to AI demand; these upgrades support upside to consensus targets (~$300 median).

Supply?chain step for AI builds — Amazon has secured U.S. copper supply from an Arizona mine to support its AI data?center construction, lowering risk of material delays/cost spikes for the AI/data?center capex buildout.

Seeking supplier discounts to offset tariff effects — Amazon is negotiating price cuts (reports up to 30%) with brands as it unwinds prior concessions tied to tariffs. That can boost margins but risks supplier pushback or inventory/timing issues.

Broad institutional and analyst flows — Mixed institutional moves and a high number of buy ratings (median target ? $300) create both supportive technical demand and potential volatility from rebalances.

Heavy insider selling — Multiple filings show 58 open?market insider sales in six months (including large Bezos sales), which can spook sentiment even if some sales are routine or tax?driven.

Legal and regulatory headwinds — Amazon is fighting an antitrust/penalty issue in Italy and is contesting the bankruptcy of Amazon?backed Saks Global, creating potential fines, legal costs or reputational drag.

Some analyst downgrades/target trims — A few firms have trimmed targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald), highlighting that not all analysts are unanimous on near?term upside.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.34.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

