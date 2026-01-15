Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Pfizer stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7%

PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,138,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,761,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,516,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,441,000 after purchasing an additional 690,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 41.4% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

