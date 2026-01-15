Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BXP stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

BXP Trading Up 0.9%

BXP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 210,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP Announces Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. BXP’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

Insider Activity

In other BXP news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,621,144.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 70,710 shares of company stock worth $5,107,771 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BXP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,470,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,017,000 after buying an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BXP by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,433,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,337,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BXP during the second quarter valued at about $686,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 3.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,883,000 after buying an additional 232,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,153,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,186,000 after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of BXP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

