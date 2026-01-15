Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$69.95 and last traded at C$69.01, with a volume of 12659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.50.

Cogeco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.96.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of C$735.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 11.054717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco



Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas. The Canadian broadband services activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario and the American broadband services activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 12 states.

