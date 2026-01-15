Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown Castle stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CCI opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. New Street Research cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.