Roberts Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Roberts Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Roberts Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roberts Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,752,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 719,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

