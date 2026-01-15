Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 209,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 205,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Down 14.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.