United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Airlines stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

United Airlines stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in United Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

