Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.36.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,761,474 shares of company stock worth $321,897,742. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.32.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

